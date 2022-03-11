I Appreciate The Calls For Me To Play For Ghana Again, But I’m Focused On My New Club – Muntari

Ex AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder, Sulley Muntari has come out to react to calls for his inclusion in Ghana’s squad to face Nigeria. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is pleased with the calls from the supporters, but he is currently focused on playing for his new club, Hearts of Oak.

Muntari added that he is currently happy to be playing for his new club, and he is grateful to the fans for making him feel at home.

His words, “I’m pleased but the most important thing is Hearts of Oak now.”

“I came in, I got the chance to play for the club, it’s a big team here, the guys are amazing, coach and the staff also.”

“So, I am very pleased to be here and also the fans are making things right, I’m home and it’s just a joy to be here.”

“It was a good performance from the team, we went 1-0 up at halftime, and came out stronger to secure victory in the second half,”

“They are a good team but we were stronger; looking forward to the away game.”

