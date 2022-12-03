I Believe I’ll Start Vs Senegal – Foden

England forward, Phil Foden has come out to say that his World Cup has been a mixed bag thus far. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he has been very disappointed to be on the bench for a larger part of the tournament, he believes he has a chance of starting England’s last-16 clash with Senegal.

Foden added that the world cup has been filled with lots of ups and downs, but he remains readily available for his country.

His words, “It has been up and down,”

“[I am] disappointed not to start more games but it is part of the tournament. I am a team player and when I get the opportunities I’ll take them.”

“I had seen a lot of media attention towards me to start, it is hard to get away from that,”

“There is a lot [of competition]. [Bukayo] Saka has done well and scored in the first game, [Marcus] Rashford has scored and did very well against Wales.”

“Everyone is scoring and everyone has proved a point so it will be a headache for Gareth [Southgate] to pick the team for the next game.”

“[Scoring against Wales was] definitely up there for one of the best feelings in my career so far, a special moment.”

“I think I have every chance to start next match. I played well against Wales but we will have to see what happens.”