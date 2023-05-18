I Believed In My Pace And Physicality Against Vinicius Junior – Walker

Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker is a beast, Thierry Henry has said. This is coming after the the club’s full-back dropped another impressive display against Vinicius Jr, and fans have been reacting.

According to the defender, he simply believed his pace and physique was enough to cope with Vinicius Junior at the Etihad, so it was easy to make life difficult for the Brazilian.

Walker added that Vini is definitely a fantastic player on his day, therefore he had to use his own strengths.

Henry said, “Walker is a beast. Whenever you have to run with him, you might as well stop running. At one point, he was way behind Vinicius, he just caught him, took the ball and looked at him and said ‘bye’. When it comes to that, he is too good. He put him in his pocket in the quarter-final at the World Cup. He put a lot of players that are actually outstanding in his pocket. It is not easy to beat him. You have to give him a lot of credit.”

Walker added, “You’ve got to have a bit of arrogance like the attackers do, I believe in my pace and I go toe to toe with them. I believe I am bigger than him and can use my physical dominance. He’s fantastic but you have to use your strengths. I just made it as difficult as possibly could for him,”

“I think in this team, what I have loved since I have come here everyone has their roles and responsibilities. Obviously, we’ve got Jack [Grealish], we’ve got Kevin [de Bruyne], we’ve got Erling [Haaland] but there is no stand out superstar and I think that is what gets us over the line more often than not where we don’t just rely on one player. Obviously, Real Madrid have got fantastic players all over the pitch but Vinicius has been their best player. As soon as you nullify that main threat, have they got a plan B?”