I Belong In Italy And In Inter Milan – Lukaku

Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku has come out to say that he always knew the Italian club would come to his rescue if things did not work out for him at Chelsea. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he still believes he was good at Chelsea last season, but he knew he could always count on Inter Milan if things did not work out after his return to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku added that he knows he belongs in Italy with Milan, and he is always encouraged to improve in the Serie A.

His words, “I was good at Chelsea last season. But I knew then that if it didn’t work out at Chelsea, I still had Inter. When I signed again, I knew: I belong here. I had that too at Anderlecht. I take this club seriously. I want to do my best. The people here see that. Being encouraged here is the best thing there is.”

On his future, “We’ll see, I live from day to day. I don’t experience any stress or pressure. A decision must be made. That’s it,” he said in the Amazon documentary One for All.”