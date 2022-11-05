I Can Hang Out With Usain Bolt Whenever I Want – Sterling

Chelsea forward, Raheem Sterling has come out to say that he has Usain Bolt’s number in his contacts. He recently revealed that he can catch up with the sprinter any time he visits Jamaica, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Bolt is that most famous non-footballer’s number that is saved in his contacts, and he feels proud because he was once the fastest man in the world.

Sterling added that he could easily meet up with the athlete in Jamaica for a hang out whenever he wants.

His words, “I would obviously go to my personal favourite, because I have Usain Bolt on the burner [laughs]. He is the fastest man in the world. I could go to Jamaica now and just link up with my guy.”