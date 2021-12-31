I Can Never Lack Money Again – Timaya

Popular singer, Timaya has come out to say that he can never go broke again. He recently revealed this via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, some things are just impossible at this stage of his life, and the list includes going back to poverty after making money.

His words, ”Some things ain’t possible again. Like getting broke. Never! CHULO way.”

Inetimi Timaya Odon (born 15 August 1977), better known by his stage name Timaya, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is the founder of DM Records Limited. His solo career began in 2005 with the release of “Dem Mama”, which also appeared on his debut album, True Story released the following year. His second album Gift and Grace was released in 2008.

Timaya gained further visibility and international prominence through his third studio album De Rebirth—released in partnership with Black Body Entertainment—and its lead single “Plantain Boy”.

Both were commercially successful. He collaborated with Dem Mama Soldiers on the album LLNP (Long Life N Prosperity). In 2012, Timaya released Upgrade, which spawned hits “Bum Bum”, “Sexy Ladies”, and “Malonogede”. To date, his work has earned him several notable awards and nominations including four Headies Awards wins, 2 AFRIMMA Awards wins, one Nigeria Music Award and an NEA Award.

Inetimi Timaya Odon was born on 15 August 1977 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He grew up as part of a large family; the youngest of fifteen children in Agip Estate, Port Harcourt. His father was a banker and his mother was a trader. For his early education, Odon attended Assemblies of God Nursery And Primary School.