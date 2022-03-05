I Cannot Hurt A Woman – Baba Ijesha

Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha has come out to say that his collegue, Princess was once his lover. He recently had his say while speaking in the court, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the actress is clearly mad at him because he ended their relationship after their several sexual relations, hence her false accusations.

Baba Ijesha added that he cannot hurt a woman because he was not brought up to do that.

His words, “We were dating, my lord; she always slept in my room. We slept together, I touched her, she touched me, she kissed me and I kissed her.”

“She said she was my number one fan and she asked me to promote her on my programme. That is how we started.”

“She told me she wanted to join the Yoruba section because the English section is bad. She also asked me to introduce her to my producer.”

“I promised to promote her, I cannot allow anything to affect her career, I cannot hurt a woman, I’ve never done it in my life.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.