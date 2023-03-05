I Can’t Deal With The Heartbreak After AKA’s Death – Girlfriend

Popular media personality, Nadia Nakai has jumped on social media to mourn the tragic demise of her lover, AKA. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, the pain is just too much to bear and she doesn’t even know how to deal with the heartbreak at this present time.

Nadia added that everyone keeps saying it is something she will learn to live with, but she doesn’t believe that at all.

Her words, “This pain is just too much to bear, everyone says it’s something I will learn to live with. I just don’t believe it. Everyday it just gets worse. I don’t know how to deal with this. Saying it hurts doesn’t explain the level of this pain. This hole in my heart will never be filled.”

“People go through heartache and are held together through their grieve by their partner. How do I deal with the grieve of losing my partner, the person that was supposed to support me is who I’ve lost. God, I miss you Kiernan.”

WOW.