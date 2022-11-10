I Can’t Explain My Celebration Vs Chelsea – Casemiro

Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro has come out to explain his wild goal celebration for against Chelsea when he netted the equalizer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really cannot explain what he was feeling at the time because he watched it back a few times and did not also expect the charged celebration.

Casemiro added that MUFC definitely deserved more than a draw at Stamford Bridge.

His words, “I honestly don’t really know how to explain what I was feeling at the time and how I celebrated that goal. Really! I’ve watched it back a few times because it was a celebration that I wasn’t expecting, mainly down to how the game had been going. A game in which we’d played well. And I think perhaps we deserved a little bit more out of the game as a whole, but, when the goal went in, well I just celebrated like… well, that’s it, I didn’t quite know how to greet that goal because I was so happy. And the key was that we managed to get the draw, and of course, whenever you’re helping the team, that’s the main thing.”