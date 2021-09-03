I Can’t Invite Everyone To The National Team – Rohr

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has come out to defend his decision to not invite Taiwo Awoniyi for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers vs Liberia and Cape Verde. He recently revealed that the fact is he’ll always get slack for not inviting certain players for matches.

According to him, there are people calling for Awoniyi, and there are those calling for other players, but he can only pick those he completely trusts.

Rohr added that he can only bring three centre forwards, and there are amazing options like Osimhen, Paul Onuachu and Kelechi Iheanacho already.

His words, “There are people calling for Awoniyi while also there are those calling for other players.”

“We can only bring three centre forwards, we have already [Victor] Osimhen, we have Paul Onuachu, we have [Terem] Moffi who is doing well in Lorient and we even have Kelechi [Iheanacho].”

“So, which one do you want me to bring out to put in Awoniyi?”

“We played against them in a friendly in Monrovia two or three years ago, and from that team, they still have some players.”

“Also, we watched their three friendly games in June. They played in Tunisia twice and the one other game in Algeria.”

“They have some players playing in big clubs like [Oscar] Dorley playing in Slavia Prague and [Allen] Njie in Switzerland.”

“They have a good centre forward [Kpah] Sherman playing in Malaysia. So, I think we know them and I have talked to my players that they are a good team and we should never underrate them.”