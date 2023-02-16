I Can’t Remember What My Life Was Like Before Motherhood – Rihanna

Popular singer, Rihanna has come out to open up on motherhood and her relationship with A$AP Rocky. This is coming as she posed up a storm with her family for a magazine cover shoot, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, Rocky is her best friend and motherhood is everything because she can’t remember what her life was like before having her son in May 2022.

Rihanna, however, added that giving birth was very stressful, and she couldn’t believe she entered the hospital pregnant and left with a baby.

Her words, “It’s everything, you really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.”

WOW.