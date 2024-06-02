I Can’t Wait To Meet Fenerbahce Fans – Mourinho

Ex Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has sent a message to Fenerbahce fans. This is coming after his appointment at the Turkish club was confirmed, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he expects to see Fenerbahce fans at the club soon as they both begin their new footballing journey together.

His words, “Merhaba [Hello] Fenerbahce fans! See you tomorrow at Kadikoy and let’s start our journey together.”

WOW.

José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix GOIH is a Portuguese professional football manager and former player who is the current head coach of Italian Serie A club Roma. Dubbed “The Special One” by the British media, Mourinho is one of the most decorated managers ever and is widely considered to be among the greatest managers of all time.

Mourinho was born in 1963 to a large middle-class family in Setúbal (a suburb of the Lisbon metropolitan area), Portugal, the son of José Manuel Mourinho Félix, who was known by the name Félix Mourinho, and his wife, Maria Júlia Carrajola dos Santos. His father played football professionally for Belenenses and Vitória de Setúbal, earning one cap for Portugal in the course of his career.

His mother was a primary school teacher from an affluent background; her uncle funded the construction of the Vitória de Setúbal football stadium. The Carnation Revolution leading to the fall of António de Oliveira Salazar’s Estado Novo regime in April 1974 also led to the family losing all but a single property in nearby Palmela.