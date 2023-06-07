I Chose Inter Miami To Prevent Another Financial Crisis For Barcelona – Messi

Argentina forward, Lionel Messi has come out to admit that he wanted to return to Barcelona this summer. This is coming after his move to Inter Miami was announced today, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really wanted the Barcelona return after his PSG exit, but he also couldn’t put the club through the kind of financial turmoil that led to his exit in the first place.

Messi added that he also did not want to leave his future in the hands of the club again, as he wanted to be in control this time.

His words, “I wanted to return, I was very excited to be able to return, but after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what was going to happen and leaving my future in the hands of another.”

“I wanted to make my own decision, thinking about myself, about my family. Although I heard that it was said that LaLiga had accepted everything and that everything was fine for him to return, there were still many other things that had to be done. I heard that they had to sell players or lower player salaries and the truth is that I didn’t want to go through that, or take charge of obtaining something that had to do with all that. I have already been accused of many things that were not true in my career at Barcelona and I was already a bit tired, I didn’t want to go through all that.”

“Although I would have loved it, it couldn’t. I am also in a moment where I want to get out of focus a bit, think more about my family. As I was just saying, I spent two years at a family level that was so bad that I didn’t enjoy it. I had the month that was spectacular for me for having won the World Cup, but removing that was a difficult stage for me.”