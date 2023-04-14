I Couldn’t Have Been Joking About Me And My Wife’s Separation – Basketmouth

Popular comedian, Basketmouth has come out to say that he has truly separated from his wife, Elsie. He recently has his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, despite people thinking he was joking when he said he and his wife parted ways, he can confirm that he was being very serious.

Basketmouth added that he never takes his private matters to a public platform, so he is shocked people thought it was a prank.

His words, “I am seperated right now. People thought it was a joke but it wasn’t. Some people were like do you want to promote a show and I was like you definitely do not know my design. I do not bring my personal matter on a public platform but it was something I needed to do and for reasons best known to me.”

