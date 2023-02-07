I Defend Manchester City Because I Trust My Employers Won’t Lie To Me – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to say that he would quit as boss if he ever feels like the club lied to him amid FFP breach reports. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he defends the club and the people because he works with them and trusts them as his employers, but if he ever finds out they have not been completely honest with him, it would spell the end of their working relationship.

Pep added that he will also not be their friend anymore if the allegations turn out to be true.

His words, “Why did I defend the club and the people? It’s because I work with them,”

“When they are accused of something I ask them: ‘Tell me about that.’ They explain and I believe them. I said to them: ‘If you lie to me, the day after I am not here. I will be out and I will not be your friend any more. I put my faith in you because I believe you 100% from day one and I defend the club because of that.”