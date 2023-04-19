I Did Not Cut Any Call On Julius Agwu – AY Makun

Popular comedian, AY Makun has come out to respond to allegations made against him by his colleague, Julius Agwu that he hijacked his Easter Sunday date for his show. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to Julius Agwu, Easter Sunday was the day he held his Laugh for Christ’s Sake comedy show for years, and he was surprised that AY chose the same date for his show.

Responding, AY wrote, “The truth remains the only ultimate power to downplay all the lies in a place where the INTERNET NEVER FORGETS. Dear senior colleague Julius Agwu, my question is, how is it even possible to lay claims to the fact that i took over your Easter Sunday date with the following verifiable facts..

Laff 4 Christ Sake stopped in 2009 and only came back on October 23rd, 2011. The same year I did AY Live on Workers Day May 1st (which obviously was not on Easter Sunday).

Laff 4 Christ Sake happened in London on Easter Sunday, April 8th, 2012. (I am here wondering how you intended to do both London and Nigeria the same day).

Laff 4 Christ Sake happened in Port Harcourt on Good Friday, March 29th, 2013 (and not on Easter Sunday).

Julius D Genius Agwu performed at AY Live on Easter Sunday, March 31st, 2013. (which I believed would have been an issue if I truly ever cut a call on senior colleague who holds claim the same date)

We still had a cordial relationship as family friends after my Easter show in 2013 (I’m still wondering at what point I cut a call on you for us to still see ourselves as families.”

WOW.