I Did Not Disrespect Liverpool With My Celebration – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to deny suggestions that he was disrespectful in his celebrations vs Liverpool on Saturday. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was simply telling Tsimikas how beautiful his team’s goal was, and he is sorry if was seen as disrespectful.

Pep added that he celebrated City’s goal the same way he mostly celebrates goals with his own son.

His words, “I was happy and I said [to Tsimikas] how nice our goal was.”

“No come on. I’m so sorry. Ask him if I lack respect, ask Tsimikas. I celebrate the goal the way I do with my son. I’m so sorry. Do you think it’s a lack of respect? Ah ok, I’m so sorry!”