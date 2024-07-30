I Didn’t Have To Convince Calafiori To Join Arsenal – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that Riccardo Calafiori did not have to be convinced to join the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the defender was ready to join Arsenal after the first meeting, and he even told him that his bags are already for his London flight when the club is ready.

Arteta added that he loves players who are willing and determined to make his team better.

His words, “It was great when I spoke to him one or two times and that was when I didn’t know if we could do it or not. He was adamant – ‘Let me know when you are ready, my bags are ready and I just want to come to Arsenal’. Those were his words. When you have that feeling with a willingness and determination to make us better. We should be really proud of that.”

On his potential debut, “I don’t know. He had a long flight yesterday and the medical. The last 48 hours have been busy for him. He hasn’t really done anything with the team. Let’s see how he is. If he’s available great, he might play a few minutes. But if he’s not ready, we’re not going to push him.”

WOW.

