I Didn’t Like The Nose I Got From My Dad – Cardi B

Popular rapper, Cardi B has opened up to her followers about her latest surgical procedures in a new Instagram Live video. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she went for another round of surgery back in August, and the crazy procedure was to get her butt shots removed

Cardi B added that she also had her nose done because she just couldn’t stand her former nose structure, which was from her dad.

Her words, “A lot of people thought as soon as I gave birth I got my body done. No b*tch, I didn’t. In August I got surgery and removed 95% of my biopolymers.. if you don’t know what it is, it’s ass shots.”

“All I’m going to say is that if [you’re] young; if you 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you too skinny, and you be like ‘Omg I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass,’ and resort to ass shots, DON’T!”

“I got my nose done, I don’t give a f*ck, b*tch.”

“I had my daddy’s nose. That sh*t had to go.”

