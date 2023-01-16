I Didn’t Mean Any Harm With My Tweets Against Igbos – Brymo

Popular singer, Brymo has come out to apologize over his bigoted comments about the Igbo tribe. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only ask for forgiveness over his bigoted spewings online because he never actually meant any harm when he tweeted them.

His words, “Forgive my assertions that came across as bigoted spewings against the Igbo tribe, I did not mean to do harm, I am sorry!!”

