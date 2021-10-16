I Don’t Enjoy Watching Football – Ben White

Arsenal defender, Ben White has come out to say that he doesn’t like watching football. He recently revealed that even if he is a professional footballer, he really doesn’t enjoy watching the sport.

According to him, football is already intense for footballers who go on the pitch every week to give 100 percent, therefore he simply wants to go home and think about other things.

White, however, added that he watches himself and the English national team once in a while for analytical reasons.

His words, “Football is so intense. You come in every day giving 100 per cent. All I want to do is go home and not think about it, then come in in the morning fresh and ready to give 100% again,”

“I watch myself for analytical reasons. I watch England, maybe, but I’m always busy doing something. I wouldn’t just sit down and watch a game.”

“I didn’t ever watch football when I was younger. I still don’t now. I just loved the game, I was always playing it, never watching.”

“So I don’t know too much about the older generations, but I know [Patrick] Vieira was a very good player. But I don’t know the details.”

On his preferred name, “You can call me whatever you want, I just might not reply! But my name is actually Benjamin.”