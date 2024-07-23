I Don’t Have Any Sidechick, My Wife Is Enough For Me – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has come out to apologize to Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over his night-club remarks to her last week. He recently had his say while speaking on the floor of the red chamber, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he would never deliberately denigrate any woman with his words or actions because he always prays that God will uplift women all across the globe.

Akpabio added that he never meant any harm with his remark, but the social media bashing that followed proves he has lots of enemies.

His words, “I will not intentionally denigrate any woman and I always pray that God will uplift women. Distinguished Senator Natasha, I want to apologise to you.

The interest shown on social media shows that we have enemies. I felt I should tender a public apology to you. I do not mean any harm. People should concentrate on things that will move this country forward. Social media handlers should practice with decorum. We won’t out of anger regulate social media.”

On the sidechick allegations, “I have only one wife and she is enough for me.”

WOW.