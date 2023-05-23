I Don’t Have To Be Dressed Like A Nun To Make It In Life – Hilda Baci

Popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has come out to reply those criticizing her style of dressing. She recently revealed this during an interview with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she doesn’t have to be dressed like a nun to make an impact, and the fact is that one can be attractive and still be a game changer.

Hilda added that she does not have to wear clothes like a reverend sister to make it in life.

Her words, “I don’t have to be dressed like a nun to make it in life. One can be sexy and still be amazing, beautiful, and smart. I shouldn’t be taken back because of my looks or dressing, as this does not determine my values or endowment.”

