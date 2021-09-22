I Don’t Have To Prove Myself Outside Bayern Munich – Lewandowski

Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski has come out to say that he doesn’t have to prove himself in another league. He recently revealed this after picking up the award for winning the 2020-21 European Golden Shoe.

According to him, he already competes with the best teams from the top leagues across the globe in the UCL, so there is no need to move out of the Bundesliga.

Lewa added that he is 100 per cent focused on Bayern Munich and he is not thinking about anywhere else.

His words, “I don’t have to prove myself in another league,”

“I can compete with the best from other leagues in the Champions League.”

“I am 100 per cent focused on Bayern Munich, I don’t think about anything else but my team.”

“I am still here – and I will be here for a long time!”

“Age, these are just numbers. I feel very good, I have the best stats I’ve ever had. I know that with my body I can play at the top level for years to come. I’m like a good wine and I hope to get even better.”