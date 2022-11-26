I Don’t Know How Hollywood Feels About Me After I Refused To Be Vaccinated – Ice Cube

Popular Hollywood actor, Ice Cube has come out to say that he missed out on a $9 million acting role after he refused to get the vaccination shot for COVID-19. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he turned down $9 million from “Oh Hell No” producers because he could not get vaccinated to appear in the film which is slated to star Jack Black and be directed by Kitao Sakurai.

Ice added that he blatantly rejected the jab and he doesn’t know how Hollywood feels about him right now.

His words, “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf***ing jab.”

“I didn’t want get the jab – f*** that jab; f*** y’all for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

“That’s Hollywood thought – they’re on some s***. But me too, I’m on some s*** too.”

WOW.