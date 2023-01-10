I Don’t Know What I’d Benefit From Preventing Benzema From Rejoining The France Squad – Lloris

Tottenham manager, Hugo Lloris has come out to respond to reports suggesting that he contributed to Karim Benzema being prevented from rejoining France’s 2022 World Cup squad. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, some of the things that have been said to discredit his name and reputation are simply false and ridiculous, and he doesn’t see what he’d benefit from having Benzema far away from the French squad.

Lloris added that it all happened so suddenly because Karim got injured, everyone went to bed, and the next day they were all told that Ballon d’Or winner had left Qatar.

His words, “There are a lot of things that have been said, which are either false or ridiculous: the atmosphere was very good before he left, and very good after. But we would all have preferred that the Ballon d’Or winner, when we see what he has brought since his return, could be with us. He’s still a major asset!”

“To say that we would have pushed for him to leave is completely false, and I do not see how we would benefit from that. He was essential for 18 months, he helped us win the Nations League, his return would only have been positive. It is really dishonest to claim that some of us were in favour of his departure. When you approach a World Cup, you want to do it with your best players.”

“For Karim, we were all a little surprised. What we as players experienced with his departure is this: you train in the evening, he gets injured, you go to bed, and the next day when you get up you are told that Karim has left. Everything happened so quickly. It was presented as a medical package, and we, the players, discovered it in the morning, in a period when something was happening almost every day.”