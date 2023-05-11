I Don’t Know What Leicester City’s Problem Is This Season – Vardy

Leicester United striker, Jamie Vardy has come out to say that the club surviving relegation would be a bigger achievement than their famed Premier League title in 2015-16. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes there will be no bigger achievement if that were to happen because hurting is not even a strong enough word to describe how he is feeling right now.

Vardy added that he cannot explain what the club’s problem has been this season because no one saw it coming.

His words, “I think at this moment in time it would be the biggest achievement. That’s how important it is.”

“It’s hard and I don’t think hurting is actually a strong enough word for personally how I’m feeling as a person, being here that long. Being on all the ups and downs throughout all of the time that I’ve been here, I’ve never wanted to see us be in a situation like that again, so to be where we are, it’s hard to take. I love this club. It’s hurting me on a personal level a real lot. I’ve got to be one that stands up and be accounted for. I’ve got to give my upmost and try to help the team as much as possible,”

On the current problems at the club, “No, I really can’t. I think if you ask 99 per cent of people they couldn’t have seen this happening. It’s been tough trying to work out the whys and what’s gone on to get us to be in this situation, you can’t put your finger on it. I can’t put my finger on it myself, it’s been really tough. I’m a striker, all I want to do is score goals and help the team and it’s not happened this year for whatever the reason may be.”

“But it is the situation that we’re in and we’ve got to stand up and be counted for and make sure that we’re doing everything we possibly can to pick up as many points as we can in these last three games to give us a chance.”