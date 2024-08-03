I Don’t Know Where Reports Linking Me To The England Job Came From – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to respond to rumours linking him with the England job. He recently failed to rule a move to the English national team, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not know where the reports linking him to the England job came from, but all he can say is that he is very happy at Manchester City.

Pep added that he is desperately looking forward to the new season club football has to offer.

His words, “I am here. I’m really pleased and I cannot say anything. I don’t know where it came from but I am really satisfied here and we will see what happens. I am desperate for when the players are ready to come back to start to train together and what we have to do.”

