I Don’t Like My New Body – TBoss

Ex BBNaija housemate, T.Boss has come out to share how motherhood has changed her body. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, giving birth to a child changed her body completely, and she doesn’t recognize herself nowadays.

The reality star added that she really wants to say she loves her new body, but that won’t be entirely true.

Her words, “Motherhood: Everything’s different on these streets these days. Some days I don’t even recognize myself. I wanna say that I love my new body but that wouldn’t be entirely true- we struggle with so many changes and whilst I do realize that this change had to come for me to feel the Joy & Live which I feel- I sometimes miss my old body.

Damnnnn I was Sexy. My Body was Banging.”

“I just wish I had taken more photos naked. However since I can’t diet because I love food too much & I haven’t found a slimming tea that’s pleasant to the taste and actually works I have decided to Exercise and I found that Boxing does it for me. It’s an overall physical & mental workout and it makes me feel super Amazing. Looking forward to when I would Look Great again.”

WOW.

Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, in which 12 to 21 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth $171,428.57 equivalent to 60,000,000 Nigerian Naira, and other material gifts, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by viewers. The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. The voting results were verified by the auditing company of Alexander-Forbes.

The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. In a twist to the game, two new contestants were introduced on Day 23, much to the excitement of the remaining housemates.

Ebuka, the most popular housemate for several weeks into the show and widely believed to emerge the winner was the seventh housemate to be evicted; many viewers blame the Joe’s Fan Club (JFC) for his eviction. Joe himself was soon evicted from the show.

Big Brother added another twist to the game on day 79 by cancelling the day’s scheduled nominations and making the housemates believe they will instead be evicted based on their performances on assigned tasks while in reality no more evictions were held and viewers began voting for the winner who turned out to be 26-year-old Katung Aduwak.