I Don’t Pay Attention To Public Perception Of MUFC – Ronaldo

Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to blast critics who call MUFC crap. He recently revealed that he never cares about the public perception of the team.

According to him, the criticisms will always be there so it cannot bother him since he has played 18 years of professional football to know what to focus on.

Ronaldo added that MUFC was under immense pressure ahead of the game vs Spurs but the players proved their worth.

His words, “The criticisms are always there,”

“For me, it doesn’t bother me because I have played 18 years of football, so I know that one day [people will say] we are perfect and another day [they will say] we are crap.”

“I know that and we have to deal with that, but it’s always better when the people praise you and they are happy with you.”

“Sometimes life is like that, sometimes we have to pass through bad moments and we have to change and we changed today.”

“The team was a little bit under pressure, a little bit sad, but we knew that today we [could] give a good answer. We played good, we started the game very well.”

“Of course my job is to help the team with my experience, my goals, my assists and I did that today and I feel so pleased with that. But in terms of the team, it was an unbelievable performance in my opinion.”