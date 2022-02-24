I Don’t Stick To One Woman – Diamond Platnumz

Popular Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz has come out to say that he is a player. He recently made this admission in a soon-to-be aired Netflix reality show, and fans have been reacting.
In a snippet of the reality show which features popular celebrities from Africa, the singer was heard admitting that he was not faithful while having a conversation with one of his baby mamas, Zari Hassan.
His brief words, “I know I am a player.”
WOW.
