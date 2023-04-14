I Don’t Want A Quiet Stadium During Napoli’s 2nd Leg Vs AC Milan – Spalletti

Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti has come out to vow to leave the bench and go home if fans fail to back his team in next week’s return leg against Milan. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was not happy with how quiet the stadium was during the Serie A loss vs AC Milan on the 2nd of April, and he hopes such inexplicable thing do not repeat itself in the UCL.

Spalletti added that his players are sensitive to what happens around them, so the supporters should create a positive atmosphere.

His words, “I’m not sure what atmosphere to expect next week, I was sorry to see our stadium like that against Milan [in a 4-0 loss on April 2].”

“We’re winning the championship after 33 years, we were playing an important game and to see that ‘everyone against everyone’ is something that I’ll never understand and that I’ll always carry with me.”

“If the same thing happens in the return match, I’ll leave the bench and go home. Because it’s an inexplicable thing. The boys are sensitive to what happens around them and against Milan at the Maradona we played in an absurd atmosphere. We were taken hostage.”