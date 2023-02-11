I Doubt Peter Okoye’s Success After His Post About His Dad – Brymo

Popular singer, Brymo has come out to blast Peter Okoye for asking their colleague, Seun Kuti to ditch his surname and prove his relevance without it. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the post should be taken down as soon as possible because it is nothing but self-serving, and Peter Okoye‘s actual success is now in doubt.

His words,

WOW.