I Dress Scantily Because Of Nigeria’s Hot Weather – Bakare Zainab

Popular Nollywood actress, Bakare Zainab has come out to reveal why she prefers rocking outfits that expose her body. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to Bakare, her scanty way of dressing is really down to Nigeria’s hot weather, and it is not just because she loves exposing her body.

Zainab added that the reality is that fashion isn’t what people think about you, but what you are actually comfortable in.

Her words, “I wear what I am comfortable in. This isn’t about exposing my body. Fashion isn’t what people think about you, it is what you are comfortable in. Nigeria’s weather is bad and sometimes I feel hot and sometimes I feel okay. I don’t think it is anybody’s business the way I dress. I am an adult. I am 35 – really! Some of my age mates have given birth in their husband’s house.”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.