I Enjoyed Leicester City’s Performance Vs Wolves – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers has come out to say that the club didn’t deserve a defeat vs Wolves. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his players carried on from the positive midweek performance and they created a lot of chances to seal maximum points.

Rodgers added that he enjoyed the performance vs Wolves, and the team even played better than in some victories.

His words, “We didn’t deserve that,”

“I thought, with our play, we carried on from the midweek with our football. We got through the pitch quickly. We created opportunities and got into good areas, but just didn’t quite make it count. With their two shots on goal, they scored.”

“Then, our football, we played through them really, really well. No complaints. The goals, we’re disappointed with. We could put more pressure on outside the box to stop the shot, especially the second one, but the players gave everything. The spirit was there. Some of the football was terrific.”

“I said to the players afterward, for me, we’ve won games this year and I haven’t enjoyed watching us play.”

“The game is about winning but it’s also about performing and I think when we can perform consistently, play with that confidence that we did – against a team that has done really well this year who are defensively hard to break down – we got into some really dangerous areas continuously.”

“As the confidence returns, our game’s returning. Eventually, in time, we’ll get back to our top level.”