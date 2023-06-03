I Enjoyed Playing Football With My PSG Teammates – Messi

Argentina international, Lionel Messi has come out to say goodbye to Paris Saint-Germain after two years in France. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is very happy to have been able to represent PSG for 24 months, and he really enjoyed playing with his teammates on the pitch.

Messi added that he can only thank the club for a wonderful experience in Paris and wish them the best for the future.

His words, “I am happy to have been able to represent PSG — I really enjoyed playing on this team and with such good players. I want to thank the club for a wonderful experience in Paris.”