I Expect Barcelona Players To Stay Hungry In La Liga – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to say that Barca is the most difficult club in the world. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clearly not enough to win games 1-0 as a Barcelona manager, and he expects criticism even when his players earns three points.

Xavi added that he expects his players to remain hungry for victories till the season is over.

His words, “Barca are the most difficult club in the world. It’s not enough to win 1-0. If people don’t see it the way we do, we’re not going to beat ourselves up. From the inside we value it a lot. We have to value the league,”

“Lack of motivation? It’s a footballing issue,”

“I also make mistakes as a coach. Maybe the fact that Madrid lost makes us relax a bit. It happened to us in Almeria and it happened to us again. You always have to be hungry to win.”