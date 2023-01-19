I Expect Garnacho To Keep Contributing At The Highest Level – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that he believes Alejandro Garnacho can scale greater heights than he is right now. He recently revealed that there is still a lot to come from the Man Utd teenager, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the young Argentine has the kind of skill that he has not seen many players in the Premier League having because he is so good at beating players one vs one.

Ten Hag added that there is clear room for improvement for the youngster and he expects him to keep contributing at the highest level.

His words, “He has a skill that I don’t see many players in the Premier League having — he beats players one on one. He’s learnt in the last months about how to play in a team, how to live, how to do the right things in the week, how to have the right attitude on the training ground and you see how he’s acting as a team player and with his individual skills that can make the difference,”

“Also for him, it’s to keep going in the process. It’s not done. There is a lot to come. There is a lot of room for improvement with him but he can help, he can contribute on the highest level already and I’m really happy. It’s a bonus for us as a club that you bring in young players and they can come not only into the squad but the team and I think that is a part of our project that has to contribute to our success,”