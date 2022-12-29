I Expected My Early Mistakes As Twitter CEO – Elon Musk

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has come out to admit to making mistakes since taking over the company two months ago. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he obviously expected lots of mistakes as he is still very new to the job, but he also expects his error rate to be less overtime.

Musk added that since his early struggles, Twitter has been executing things well and getting things done.

His words, “My error rate in being the Chief Twit will be less over time, but in the beginning, we’ll make, obviously, a lot more mistakes, because I’m new to… hey, I just got here, man,”

“I think we’ll have fewer gaffes in the future. I think we’re actually executing well and getting things done.”

“I’m a big believer in, you want to look at the net output. So, it’s sort of like, what’s the batting average.”

“You’re going to swing for the fences, you’re going to strike out a bit more, but we’re going to swing for the fences here at Twitter, and we’re going to do it quickly.”