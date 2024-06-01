I Extended My Contract Because Manchester City Is On An Upwards Trajectory – Lauren Hemp

Manchester City midfielder, Lauren Hemp has come out to share why she signed a contract extension at the club. This is coming after Barcelona showed interest in the England international, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, she penned a new deal because it is clear that City is on an upwards trajectory, and the club is getting closer and closer to winning important titles.

Hemp added that she feels special to be part of a brilliant group of female players at MCFC.

His words, “We’re getting closer and closer and I know City is on an upward trajectory and it’s an exciting time to be part of the club. That’s why I stayed and signed a new contract. I knew we were going to be successful and it’s only a matter of time before we start winning trophies and picking up league titles.

It’s such a special group to be a part of and the togetherness within the squad is second to none. I feel like we can bounce back from things so quickly and, having had some time to reflect over the past couple of weeks, I’ve got nothing but pride when I reflect on the season.”

