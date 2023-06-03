I Feel Appreciated At Manchester City – Gundogan

Manchester City midfielder, Ilkay Gundogan has come out to insist that nothing is decided on his future. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really does not need big performances in decisive games to feel appreciated and special at the club because he has always felt that way.

Gundogan added that he knows he is cherished at the club and that is why he has stayed for seven years.

His words, “To be honest I don’t need these kinds of days to feel appreciated and special,”

“I know that, that’s why I’ve been here for 7 years, with all the ups and downs I’ve had had. Nothing is decided yet so we will see what will happen.”