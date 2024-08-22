I Feel Fortunate To Be Messi’s Teammate – Matias Rojas

I cannot describe how it feels to be Lionel Messi’s team-mate at Inter Miami, Matias Rojas has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has no words to describe how it feels to play alongside the Argentine forward, and he feels fortunate to be opportuned to share his days with the best player in the history of football.

Rojas added that Messi is always available for his teammates, and he talks to everyone before matches.

His words, “Leo is always there, he watches everything and he talks to us before games. He communicates more with those who can speak Spanish, he pays attention to what is happening, and he gives his opinion. We are proud to be in there, enjoying these moments. Sometimes I talk to my family to realise what is happening, but as I always say, I will not get tired of saying that we share the day with the best player in the history of football. There are no words to describe what I feel every day.”

WOW.

Lionel Andrés Messi, also known as Leo Messi, is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes, and in 2020 he was named to the Ballon d’Or Dream Team.

Until leaving the club in 2021, he had spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he won a club-record 35 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and the UEFA Champions League four times.

With his country, he won the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A prolific goalscorer and creative playmaker, Messi holds the records for most goals in La Liga (474), most hat-tricks in La Liga (36) and the UEFA Champions League (eight), and most assists in La Liga (192) and the Copa América (17).

He also has the most international goals by a South American male (103). Messi has scored over 800 senior career goals for club and country, and has the most goals by a player for a single club (672).