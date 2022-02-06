I Feel Fortunate To Play In Another AFCON Final – Koulibaly

Senegal defender, Kalidou Koulibaly has come out to say that his country will give everything in the AFCON final. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, after missing the final in 2019, he feels very fortunate to have the opportunity to rewrite the history of Senegalese football in today’s final.

Koulibaly added that the most important thing for him is to offer Senegal and the Senegalese people the trophy.

His words, “After missing the final in 2019, I will be there tomorrow [Sunday] to write the history of Senegalese football.”

“The most important thing for me is to offer Senegal and the Senegalese people the trophy. We must realize our dream, that of winning the final crowning. We are keen to play well, to perform well to win this final.”

“It will certainly be the most important match of my career and I will play it with all the determination and ardour necessary to win the tournament.”