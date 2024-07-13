I Feel Lucky To Have Been Part Of A Successful Squad At Manchester City – Sergio Gomez

Spanish defender, Sergio Gomez has come out to pay tribute to Manchester City after leaving the club for Real Sociedad. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has nothing but praise for Manchester City as a football club, and he is lucky to have been part of such a talented, ambitious and successful squad over the years.

Gomez added that he would never forget the good memories at the club, especially when MCFC won the treble.

His words, “Being part of such a talented, ambitious and successful squad was a true honour and winning a host of major trophies, including the Treble, is something I will never forget and will always look back fondly on.

I am excited for this new adventure but I wish Pep Guardiola and the players every success in the future.”

WOW.

