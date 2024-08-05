I Feel Proud To Join An Ambitious Club Like PSG – Joao Neves

Paris Saint-Germain have come out to confirm the signing of Benfica’s Joao Neves in a move worth up to €70 million (£60m/$76m). The French club recently had its say via its website, and fans have been reacting.

According to Neves, he feels very proud to join an ambitious club like PSG, and he is ready to give his all to help his teammates and the team.

Joao added that he wants to grow at Paris Saint-Germain and win several titles in the coming years.

His words, “I’m very proud to be joining Paris Saint-Germain, a very ambitious Club. I’m going to give my all to help my team-mates, to grow at this fantastic Club and to win numerous titles.”

