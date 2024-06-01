I Feel Ready For The Challenges Ahead At MUFC – Antony

Manchester United forward, Antony has come out to say that he suffered quietly after enduring a difficult season at the club. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, 2023/24 was a very difficult season for him and the club in general, and he simply took the period to reflect and seek self-knowledge.

Antony added that he feels much stronger now and he is more than ready for the challenges ahead.

His words, “2023/24 was a very difficult season, for many reasons. But I suffered quietly! I took this period to reflect and seek self-knowledge. Today, at the end of another season, I can say that after everything I’ve been through, I feel much stronger and ready for the challenges. Football gave me everything I have, thanks to it, I was able to help my family, change my life and open up a range of opportunities. After time, the experience will give me the tools to achieve my biggest goals, which are success and to build my story in a world as challenging as the one we live in! I thank God, my family, our fans, my work colleagues and the entire Manchester United staff!! 🙏🏼@manchesterunited”

