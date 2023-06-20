I Feel Very Comfortable At Barcelona – Lewandowski

I see myself retiring at Barcelona in the nearest future, Robert Lewandowski has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, despite being forced to adapt to a new role that comes with defensive contributions, it is very possible that he ends his career at the Spanish club.

Lewandowski added that he and his family feel very comfortable at Barcelona, so they consider the club home.

His words, “My retirement? It’s close. It is very possible that I will finish my career in Barcelona, where I and my family feel very comfortable.I felt I scored five or six goals less because I had to do other things. My role was important not only on the pitch but also off it, I had to fit in a new role.”