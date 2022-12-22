I Found My Soulmate And Best Friend In My Husband – Mo Bimpe

Nollywood couple, Mo Bimpe and her husband, Adedimeji Lateef are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. She recently shared photos on her Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she feels lucky and blessed to have found her soulmate and best friend in her husband, and she hopes they celebrate their next anniversary with kids.

Mo Bimpe added that she thanks God every day for having her hubby in her life.

Her words, “One year ago ,I said YES to forever to the most amazing man.”

“Dear hubby @adedimejilateef

The best day of my life is the day I married you , the second best day is the day I met you and the third best day is the day I said YES to marrying you lol.”

“I thank God everyday for having you in my life ,Thank you for choosing me to spend your life with.”

“I find myself lucky and blessed as I found my soulmate and best friend in my husband. You have shown me exactly what Love really is, you are the reason for my happy days and my comfort on my sad days , you cheer my successes and encourage me when I fail . I am so proud to be your wife.”

“Thank you for fostering peace in our marriage, I have had a wonderful year in peace with you my love.”

“Thank you for the special memories we’ve made and for the years to come , can’t wait to enjoy many more special moments with you . Happy first wedding anniversary my big baby , the father of our unborn children, Baba ibeji.”

“This time next year ,We’ll be celebrating this day with our babies. I Love You So Much okomi.”