I Get A Little Jealous When Nick Canon Is With His Other Baby Mamas – DJ Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon’s baby mama, DJ Abby De La Rosa has come out to say that seeing him with his other babies’ mothers is a turn-on for her. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she actually met Nick while he did a dope DJ set, and he had one of his other baby mamas around him at the time.

Abby added that she has lots of love for all the other women Cannon has kids with, even she gets a little jealous sometimes.

Her words, “For me … because I am so calm and chill, what it will do for me is turn me on a little bit. I get a little jealous, but then at the same time, it’s just like, you know, this is my baby daddy.”

WOW.