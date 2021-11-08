I Had To Rest Leon Balogun For Our League Cup Semi-Final – Gerrard

Rangers boss, Steven Gerrard has come out to hail the performance of Joe Aribo and Fashion Sakala vs Ross County. He recently revealed that he was pleased with the performance because there were lots of positives to take from it.

According to him, Sakala’s performance was really selfless and his hardwork/running in behind created a lot of opportunities for the team.

Gerard added that Leon Balogun had to be rested because he is needed in League Cup semi-final against Hibs.

His words, “I’m very pleased, there are a lot of positives.”

“Bacuna has come in today and put in a real top performance, Joe Aribo was at it, Ryan Kent scored a worldie goal, I thought Fashion Sakala’s performance was really selfless, a lot of hard work and running in behind.”

“We looked really mobile and dangerous today, which is great and why we want fast players in those positions. Ten goals in two league games, we are entertaining our supporters and that is the main thing from a going forward point of view. We have just got to stop conceding these sloppy ones now.”

On resting Balogun, “Their first goal was offside – very marginal, but in my position, I am always going to point a finger at that.”

“The second one is sloppy but I have taken Leon Balogun off [by that stage] to protect him because we need him for the League Cup semi-final against Hibs and with Fil Helander being out injured, he is so important.”